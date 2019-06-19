Prince William & Kate Middleton Respond To Claims Their Convoy Ran Into An 83-Year-Old Woman

A motorcyclist in Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal convoy reportedly struck and injured an 83-year-old woman, reports the BBC.
The accident took place on Monday, when Prince William and Kate were traveling from London to Windsor. The couple was in a Range Rover which was guarded by other cars and motorbikes when the accident occurred.
The woman, named Irene Mayor, was reportedly taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries. She was previously in critical condition but now is reportedly in "a serious but stable condition" in the hospital.
A spokesperson for Kensington Palace told the BBC: "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery." Per The Sun, Prince William and Kate sent Mayor flowers following the accident.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the accident, which is in its "early stages," according to the BBC. Per a statement from the IOPC: "Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident."
Earlier this year, Prince Philip, grandfather to Prince William, was involved in a car accident near the royal Sandringham estate when his Land Rover hit a car containing three passengers, including a nine-month-old baby. One woman in the car injured her knee while another suffered a broken wrist. The baby was unharmed in the incident.
Refinery29 has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.
