Madewell’s New CEO Talks Jeans, Healthy Conflicts, & The Privilege Of Failing

When I took the job at J. Crew, it was for a job I actually had no experience in, but I was like 'alright. I want to work for you [Mickey Drexler]. I knew I was getting in at a time when there was a community was getting engaged around a brand. It ended up being one of the most fun experiences I've had. I was really able to build something out of nothing. I took an opportunity where I wasn't sure if it was exactly right for me, but it allowed me to round out my experience. I think that's the thing: You should opt in for those things that feel scary, that give you that pit-in-your-stomach feeling. If you’re saying ‘I don't know if I can do this,’ you should probably take it. But if you do it, you should not look back or second guess. Because if you do that, you're never going to be successful.