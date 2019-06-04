If you choose to shave your body hair on the regular, then you likely understand the struggle of finding the perfect razor that won't nick your knees (or the danger zone behind them, whatever that body part is called) and always leaves your skin feeling irresistibly silky and smooth. Well, that search just got way easier.
You might remember that beauty startup Billie seriously disrupted the shaving industry last year by openly taking on the pink tax and being among the first beauty brands to depict female body hair in its marketing campaigns. (Took us long enough, right?) Until now, the $9 razor has only been available to shop online via their website's subscription service, but get ready for some major news: As of today, Billie is teaming up with Madewell to bring you an exclusive kit that you won't find anywhere else. Cue excitement!
“We’re excited to launch our first partnership with a beloved brand like Madewell," Billie co-founder Georgie Gooley tells Refinery29, adding that the fashion label's approach to curating chic, everyday essentials is "very much in line with Billie’s mission." (Even more wow-inducing: This is the first time you'll be able to shop Billie razors in-store.) The limited-edition set retails for $27, and includes the razor, a full-size shave cream, and a super cute zip pouch that can be repurposed as a travel toiletry bag. (Writer's note: You won't be able to shop the razors individually, just through this one-of-a-kind set.)
