Anti-Abortion Pastor Arrested After Sexually Abusing Teenage Relative For Years

“The victim said they would have sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week,” the sheriff's office said in a statement provided to Refinery29. “The complainant stated that Bratton sexually abused her starting from 2013, when she was just 13 years of age. The abuse continued until 2018.” Bratton, a father of seven, has been excommunicated from his church and is currently out on a $50,000 bond.