Anti-Abortion Pastor Arrested After Sexually Abusing Teenage Relative For Years

“This activity is wrong according to biblical and civil law, and the church condemns the behavior as abhorrent. The elders have called upon Stephen Bratton to accept the full responsibility for his actions and to place himself at the mercy of the criminal justice system,” according to a public statement from the church. “Stephen Bratton was also excommunicated by the church [on] Sunday, May 19th. Therefore he is no longer a member of the church. Currently we are working to meet the needs of the family and the victim.”