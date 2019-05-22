Mississippi Lawmaker Arrested After Punching His Wife For Undressing Too Slowly

Mississippi State Rep. Douglas McLeod was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly punching his wife in the face for undressing too slowly when he wanted to have sex, according to the Sun Herald. The 58-year-old Republican lawmaker was reportedly intoxicated when the deputies arrived at his home.
According to an investigative report filed with the George County Sheriff’s Department, deputies saw blood on the couple’s bed and on the bedroom floor, and McLeod’s wife’s nose was bloodied. Officials said she was shaking and upset.
The deputies’ report said when they arrived, McLeod was holding a "glass of alcohol" and replied “Are you kidding me?” when they notified him that they were there because of a reported domestic assault.
McLeod’s wife told the deputies that her husband “just snapped,” which he often does when intoxicated, according to the report. Another woman who was at the scene told the responders that McLeod’s wife ran into her room with a bloody face, and the woman locked herself and McLeod’s wife inside. She said McLeod banged on the door and threatened to “kill her [expletive] dog” if she didn’t open it.
McLeod was taken into custody and booked in the George County jail by early Sunday morning. He was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence. McLeod is currently out of jail on a $1,000 signature bond. Sheriff Keith Havard told Clarion Ledger that the investigation is continuing.
McLeod’s wife reportedly denied an ambulance ride, but told authorities that her daughter would drive her to the hospital to get checked out so authorities can have a report of her injuries.
“If the allegations against Rep. McLeod are true, he should resign immediately. Violence in any relationship is unacceptable, and I condemn this conduct in the strongest possible terms.” MSGOP Chairman @LucienSmith— Mississippi GOP (@MSGOP) May 21, 2019
Since news broke about McLeod’s arrest, House Speaker Philip Gunn and other colleagues of his have been calling for his resignation if the allegations are true.
McLeod has consistently voted to restrict abortion access in his state, including voting for the most recent law that would ban abortions after a "fetal heartbeat" is detected, at approximately six weeks of pregnancy.
