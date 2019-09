In this case, the arbitrary measurement is the "foetal heartbeat," which has been a target for anti-choice activists for years. Anti-choice activists have used this concept in billboards and propaganda for decades, so this is straight out of their anti-science and anti-women's health playbook. "There are no medical reasons for any of these arbitrary dates to be chosen," Dr. Horvath says. Furthermore, "this confusion around state laws is really detrimental to women," she says. The reality is there are genuine health consequences to a de facto abortion ban like this one. Women in Georgia who seek illegal abortions, or who try to self-terminate, as a result of this ban could put their health in danger by forgoing medical care. Women who experience miscarriages may be fearful of seeking help, if they fear potential criminal charges that carry up to 30 years in prison