Selma Blair Shaves Her Head With A Little Help From Her 7-Year-Old Son

Blair has also opened up about how MS has altered how she wears her hair, as it's sometimes difficult to raise her arms above her head to use a brush or do something like pull her hair back into a ponytail. In March, she told Vanity Fair that this was the reason she chopped her hair into a bob ahead of the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party . Now, four months later, Blair has decided that an even shorter style — a buzzcut — is what's best for her needs and lifestyle. And who did she want to help her through this dramatic transformation? Her seven-year-old son, Arthur.