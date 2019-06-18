Since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis in October, actress Selma Blair has been incredibly open on social media about how the disease has affected her everyday life.
MS, which Blair has described as an "unpredictable disease," affects the central nervous system, and, specifically, it has caused Blair to lose some of her fine motor skills. This has dramatically transformed the way she gets ready in the morning, including her makeup routine, which now favours chunkier tools and bigger brushes over precise eyeliner.
Blair has also opened up about how MS has altered how she wears her hair, as it's sometimes difficult to raise her arms above her head to use a brush or do something like pull her hair back into a ponytail. In March, she told Vanity Fair that this was the reason she chopped her hair into a bob ahead of the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Now, four months later, Blair has decided that an even shorter style — a buzzcut — is what's best for her needs and lifestyle. And who did she want to help her through this dramatic transformation? Her seven-year-old son, Arthur.
Advertisement
Posting a photo of this process on Instagram, which shows Arthur standing behind her with a pair of clippers, Blair wrote, "Back to my roots. Zen barber who still says butthole whenever given an opportunity. I love him."
According to recent studies, people with MS undergoing certain disease-modifying therapies can experience hair loss and hair thinning, so this may be Blair wanting to get ahead of that process — or just ensuring her morning routine is as quick and easy as possible. With so much on her plate, a low-maintenance haircut like this one ensures that she can spend very little time styling her hair in the morning. It looks damn good on her, too.
Advertisement