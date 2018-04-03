The day of the shoot, I was nervous and excited. It's really thanks to my amazing family and friends that I had the courage to go through with it and share my story. It's such a silly fear now that I think about it, but I kept thinking, "What if I have dandruff, and everyone can see it?" But when it was done, I could feel the air on my head, and it felt so light. I remember my first time showering after the shoot, and thinking, Oh my gosh. The water does hit your head and it feels so different. It was crazy.