I started donating my hair when I was a kid. I have chronic kidney disease, so I grew up in the hospital for the first five years of my life. For the longest time, my hair wouldn’t grow at all because of the medication I was on, but it didn't really bother me. Instead, I just wanted my hair to grow so I could donate it because I had friends in the hospital who were losing their hair because of cancer. My mom used to always say, "When your hair is longer, you’ll be able to cut your hair and donate it so they can make a wig for someone like your friend Marisa." That just stuck with me.