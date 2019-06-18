Welcome to Grand Hotel, a series filled with a nearly impossible number of hot people. And, all of those individuals are hiding dark secrets. The brand-new primetime soap, premiering Monday, June 17, is peak summer TV. Not only is the Eva Longoria-produced drama set in the sweltering Miami heat, it follows ABC's beloved seasonal favorite, The Bachelorette.
Honestly, reigning summer whodunit Big Little Lies might get a little bit jealous of the telenovela adaptation. Grand Hotel sees BLL's single — now-solved — mystery, and raises it about 30 more hanging questions. From the jump, there's the mystery of what really happened to Sky Garibaldi (Arielle Kebbel), a line cook at Grand's luxurious Riviera Grand Hotel. One minute, Sky is sharing a war of words with Gigi Mendoza (Roselyn Sanchez), the lady of the hotel. The next, Sky is being dragged off to never be seen again.
And, as fans learn in the final minutes of Grand Hotel's pilot, Sky's brother Danny (Lincoln Younes), has arrived in Miami to figure out who hurt his sister.
We're left wondering whom Danny will ferret out, what Danny's deal is in the first place, and many more questions that spiral out of all this intrigue (many of which one could easily miss). That's why we made an easy to follow guide to the many mysteries lurking around every corner of the Riviera. Here's what's really happening at Miami's hottest fictional hotel.