Arielle Kebbel's Sister Opens About About Her Disappearance & Psychotic Break

Arielle Kebbel shocked her fans earlier this year when she reported that her sister, Julia, had gone missing in Los Angeles. For weeks, the Fifty Shades Freed actress posted her concerns to social media until Julia, who serves as the director of programming at NBC Universal, was found.
After a brief period of silence, Julia has decided that it's now her turn to address fans about her decision to pick up and leave with her dog.
"My name is Julia Kebbel. I have bipolar disorder and suffered a severe episode at the end of January, 2018," she shared in an Instagram post on Arielle's account. "It led to me experiencing a psychotic break from reality, during which time, I went missing with my dog, Cindy. Thanks to my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and many good Samaritans who didn't even know me, I am now safe (Cindy too) and extremely grateful for the treatment and care I'm getting."
Kebbel then thanked everyone who searched for her and said that the experience has given her a new direction in life.
"On my road to recovery, I am hoping to help raise awareness of mental health disorders, including fighting the stigmatization of these illnesses that affect so many," she concluded.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 2.8% of adults in the United States had bipolar disorder between 2001 and 2003. NIMH also estimated that about 4.4% of the population would experience the mental health disorder at some point during their lives.
Kebbel's story is so important, because it demonstrates that mental illness can affect anyone, regardless of how their life might seem to the outside world. Hopefully, her experience can serve as a reminder to everyone that there are so many people — some who are complete strangers — who truly care about our well-being.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
