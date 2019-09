Arielle Kebbel's Sister Opens About About Her Disappearance & Psychotic Break

"My name is Julia Kebbel. I have bipolar disorder and suffered a severe episode at the end of January, 2018," she shared in an Instagram post on Arielle's account . "It led to me experiencing a psychotic break from reality, during which time, I went missing with my dog, Cindy. Thanks to my wonderful family, friends, colleagues and many good Samaritans who didn't even know me, I am now safe (Cindy too) and extremely grateful for the treatment and care I'm getting."