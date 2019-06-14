New Music To Know This Week: Shura Goes Young Pope, Your Smith Celebrates Wild Women & More

Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Shura "religion (u can lay your hands on me)"
It may be a song inspired by a long distance love affair, but my obsession with the religious iconography in Shura's new video won't let me get past those Young Pope-inspired looks. Her early Madonna-esque delivery (the vocals remind if of the sort of breathy, limited way Madonna was produced in the early days) brings to mind some of the expert ways she played with these ideas as well. This is certainly someone's idea of heaven. It might be mine. Excuse me while I go dance in a drained swimming pool.
Lillie Mae "You've Got Other Girls For That"
Lillie Mae's song has been haunting me since I first heard it. It's clearly designed to do exactly that. Her voice howls like the wind through trees in the opening, and she even someone draws certain words out into far more syllables than they actually need. She infuses the lyrics with contained anger, giving one the sense that there's something bubbling below the surface — is the relationship really over? The guitars, all chopped up and ever reaching higher to uncomfortable chords like a tornado swirling around, say it is over and it was a disaster.
Soleima "STFU"
Need a song for all the people who annoy you? Soleima made it. I'm going to have this one at the ready on Twitter for the next reply guy who jumps out at me. "Yeah, you got opinions? It's better you shut the fuck up." This is my new nominee for song of the year until we narrow down who's running in 2020. Among other things.
MIYNT "Peaches"
These Swedish artists are killing me with jams. This spacey track, which MIYNT purposefully loaded down with drum fills but then overlaid with synths that make it not so much driving as a trip through Jupiter's atmosphere, is a summer haze of a song. I want to listen to it on repeat and get in touch with my impatient inner child while feeding her ice cream. It's a mood.
Your Smith "Wild Wild Woman"
Speaking of my inner feelings, Your Smith weighs in with a track that we all could use on our playlists. You know the uninhibited woman inside of you who you probably try tell to be quiet too often? It celebrates that wild woman. Listen to it and think of it the next time you second-guess yourself.
