Jude Law is loving all The Young Pope memes, and now the Beyhive will too. After last night's premiere of the HBO series, fans were noticing that Law's Lenny Belardo has a lot in common with Beyoncé. Hint: it has something to do with their choice of hats. Throughout the premiere, Law's young American pope was seen wearing a wide-brimmed white hat that looks suspiciously like the one Bey wore in her "Formation" video. So much so, that the internet had a field day. "Okay Christians, now let's get in formation," one fan tweeted. While another just set The Young Pope to the song itself.
Advertisement
Okay Christians, now let's get in formation #youngpope pic.twitter.com/IlOAVRtaEG— Max Kennedy (@MaxKennedy_) December 6, 2016
Ok ladies now let's get in formation #youngpope pic.twitter.com/eEmt0REzx8— Jesse Roth (@jesseroth7) January 16, 2017
Fashion wasn't the only thing these two had in common. It seemed as if the director had taken a page from Beyoncé's Lemonade playbook. Alongside a shot that looks like it's straight out of Beyoncé's "Sorry" video, another fan wrote, "Young Pope wants to be Beyoncé very badly." Honestly, who doesn't?
Young Pope wants to be Beyoncé very badly pic.twitter.com/5Jc8qahuOs— Jack Montoya (@TheJackMontoya) January 16, 2017
With so many similarities one person even wondered if HBO was just "recycling material." After all, the network did premiere Lemonade back in April. Another way to look at it is: this pope is so young he can't help but be inspired by Queen Bey. Bow down.
#HBO recycling material #TheYoungPope #YoungPope pic.twitter.com/8L15A2UVVX— Hallie Boston (@may0negg) January 16, 2017
@michcoll the young pope could literally be the theme of Beyoncé's next visual album.— KO (@KOtweets_) January 16, 2017
The Young Pope was definitely in FORMATION. Trying to earn Beyhive status! #TheYoungPope #beyonce #formation pic.twitter.com/WNRsjqSH9I— The Resister (@resister_the) January 16, 2017
Advertisement