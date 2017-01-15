Story from TV Shows

Jude Law Thinks Your Young Pope Memes Are Hilarious

Marquita Harris
Whether or not you look forward to Jude Law's newest HBO show, The Young Pope, is beside the point. It's happening. While the actor has no Twitter account, he has been informed of his recent canonization, internet style. What holy pop culture practice do we speak of you ask? He's been memed. Saturday morning, while speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, Law explained how he discovered his trending popularity. “Having spent the last week in New York and here doing lots of press, I’ve become very aware,” he said, according to Variety. “I didn’t even know what a meme was. But they’re very funny and imaginative.” Here are just a few of those "funny and imaginative" memes.
The Young Pope airs tonight on HBO. Surely this won't be the last we hear about Law's memificafion.
