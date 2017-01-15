Jude Law Thinks Your Young Pope Memes Are Hilarious

Whether or not you look forward to Jude Law's newest HBO show, The Young Pope, is beside the point. It's happening. While the actor has no Twitter account, he has been informed of his recent canonization, internet style. What holy pop culture practice do we speak of you ask? He's been memed. Saturday morning, while speaking to reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour, Law explained how he discovered his trending popularity. “Having spent the last week in New York and here doing lots of press, I’ve become very aware,” he said, according to Variety. “I didn’t even know what a meme was. But they’re very funny and imaginative.” Here are just a few of those "funny and imaginative" memes.
the young pope— Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) January 5, 2017
2young 2pope
the young pope: vatican drift
young & papal
infallible 5
young pope: holy seequel
papal VII
f8th of young pope
I want a young pope— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 6, 2017
One that's not ill
One that hasn't aged too much
And whose dogma is chill
