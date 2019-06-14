Lindsay Lohan Crashed Taylor Swift's Livestream To Talk About Cats

If you ever wanted to know how Lindsay Lohan, hotel boss, spends her free time, the answer seems to be lurking in Taylor Swift's comments. On Thursday, Swift went live on Instagram to share big news about her seventh album Lover, and LiLo took it as an opportunity to say hi — and also, confide a strange detail about mom Dina Lohan's days as a cat.
The Lover livestream was full of excited Swifties, but Lohan's comments stood out. First, because it's Lindsay Lohan of Mean Girls and other more complicated sorts of fame. Second, because what? Is? She? Saying?
It started off as your basic stanning.
"We think you're great!" LiLo wrote, adding, "You should respond!" And then, to clarify, "To your fans!"
It was her last comment that confused...everyone.
"My mom was in cats," Lohan wrote.
Lohan is referring to Cats, the movie musical in which Swift will play a — well, you know. Lohan's mother Dina actually was in a stage production of Cats, according to a 2007 Harper's Bazaar profile with the former momager.
"[Dina] was everyone's understudy, wearing leg warmers in the wings of Cats, A Chorus Line, and the Rockettes," reads the profile. "She'd see Demi Moore at auditions back before she found herself married with four kids."
Sure, Lohan's comment was slightly random. But Swift was showing off one of her famous cats in the video and will star in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical. Clearly, Lohan was just trying to relate to her favorite pop star in hopes that maybe, just maybe, pulling a Cats would be enough to get Swift to respond.
Unfortunately, it wasn't. But all hope is not lost here. After nearly a decade, Lohan has new music on the way. If Swift is looking for anyone new to collaborate with, she knows exactly where to find Lohan — on the 'gram.
