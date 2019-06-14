Carol Lim & Humberto Leon Are "Quitting" Kenzo

And just like that, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon's time at Kenzo has come to a close. After eight years, they are leaving the LVMH-backed French fashion house to focus on their Opening Ceremony business, which is based in New York. Lim and Leon joined Kenzo as artistic directors in 2011, the first Asian-Americans to hold the position in LVMH history.
Since then, the husband and wife duo has continuously outdone themselves with innovative collections and campaigns, including casting all Asian runway, celebrating Britney Spears as a fashion icon, and reminding us of the immigrant stories that shape the fashion industry. In a press release announcing their departure, the brand curiously stated the duo was "quit[ting] the artistic direction of Kenzo" but also celebrated the collaborations during their tenure, most of which were the first of their kind at a global luxury brand.
"Humberto and Carol consistently brought diversity and inclusion to the forefront at Kenzo, using their collections, fashion shows, advertising, and special projects to engage and galvanize a new generation of creatives," said Kenzo CEO Sidney Toledano in a statement.
Lim and Leon's official last day is July 1, days after they present their final collection for Kenzo — Spring 2020 — on June 23. The brand has not yet named their replacement.
