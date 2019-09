Kenzo's Latest Show Featured 83 Asian Models

Elle adds that there was a total of 83 models , with some making a special trip to Paris from Japan, Korea, or Taiwan to walk in the show. A pair of Asian muses, Sayoko Yamaguchi and Ryuichi Sakamoto, inspired the collection as the designers imagined the two meeting in real life, something that never actually happened. Yamaguci was a supermodel that worked with the actual Kenzo Takada when he was still at the helm of the line and Sakamoto is a contemporary musician. That mashup of model and musician may seem cliché, but the inclusion of aerial dancers between the two collections made it anything but the usual fashion show.