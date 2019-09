Kenzo Reminds Us Of The Immigrant Stories That Shape The Fashion Industry

Although Memento Noº1 wasn't a hit with some critics , it did represent something much bigger, especially in the wake of a highly-politicized Fashion Month: Leon and Lim's tribute to Takada's immigrant origin was a subtle, sincere way to address a topic weighing heavily on many individuals in both the United States (with Trump's immigration order ), and in France (where uncertainty of who will win its upcoming election very much exists). It wasn't a statement that was meant to be Instagrammed, staged in a way that would encourage (and ensure) a social media response. Rather, it was woven into the collection — much like multiculturalism is woven into the company. Plus, it reminds onlookers of the role immigrants have played in shaping fashion over the decades, and how the industry has benefited from welcoming outside voices, experiences, and ideas. If the message wasn't clear during the show, attendees were then served Syrian food for dinner, according to the Hollywood Reporter's Booth Moore , to make the parallel that much more apparent.