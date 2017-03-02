Kenzo Reminds Us Of The Immigrant Stories That Shape The Fashion Industry

Tonight, we are thrilled to present our Collection Memento n°1 at the KENZO Paris headquarters. By introducing this new series, we will tell the history of the House with a collection where each chapter celebrates KENZO’s rich archives. Inspired by this iconic campaign shot by photographer Hans Feurer back in 1975, La Collection Memento n°1 is rooted in pieces that were created during Kenzo Takada’s journey and welcomes back to life pieces that are truly KENZO #kenzo #collectionmemento1

A post shared by KENZO (@kenzo) on Mar 1, 2017 at 10:59am PST