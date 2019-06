While it still remains to be seen just how everything wraps up, as we head into season 3 of the series it’s time to revisit how we got here in the first place. Season 1 of the series dealt with Jessica (Krysten Ritter) fighting off inner and outer demons, both manifesting in the form of the purple man, aka Kilgrave (David Tennant). Jessica is able to defeat him in the end, with the help of her best friend/foster sister Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), but the repercussions for her actions linger on well into Jessica Jones season 2 . How can she consider herself a hero when she’s just killed someone, and also does she even want to be a hero? The answer is, obviously no. Jessica tries so hard to not be a hero in a strange, roundabout way, she actually ends up being more of a hero than she anticipated.