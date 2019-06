If you're wondering where I've been recently, look no further than this Instagram . Ariana Grande and I came to a mutual decision to take a small break so she could let her hair down for a while, but I was back in true form on Wednesday night, and good thing I was. The Pittsburgh tour stop was always going to be a difficult one, since it's the hometown of the late Mac Miller. Mac and Ariana split after almost two years of dating in May 2018, but his death that September was a huge influence on Ariana's Thank U, Next album. That's why certain songs have always been difficult to perform, and last night was the most challenging of all.