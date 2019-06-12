Now You Can Put Alexander Wang Through The Rinse Cycle

For his spring 2020 collection, Alexander Wang wanted to pay homage to the American designers who ruled the '90s. “What got me here... who were the pioneers who paved the way for me... American fashion and being born in America has influenced me so much,” the 35-year-old designer told Vogue. “Not just the brands, but what they stood for: strong, unapologetic women.” Now he’s poking fun at the '90s using alexanderwang.t collection's latest Wash & Go pieces with a late-night style infomercial starring comedian Rickey Thompson.
As Thompson points out, dry cleaners "cost hundreds" and "that's cash in the trash." The ad speaks to the women who put on makeup during their daily commutes and drop their mascara brushes, may have gotten splashed by "yucky street water" — or who simply wear garments that can go from day to night to day again.
A press release for the collection states every piece in the wash & go line is machine washable to make life easier for the woman on the go. The video takes you through everyday scenarios that could stain or dampen your clothes like a spilled coffee or a makeup stain. Each scenario is then demonstrated on Cat McNeil while she wears different pieces from the wash & go collection.
The spoof promises that if you order in the next 20 minutes, Alexander Wang will have a slumber party with you. Then, a narrator's voice booms: Alexander Wang is likely not [going] to have a slumber party with you and supermodel not included." At the end of the infomercial, Thompson delivers the funniest quip of all with a single word: "luxury."
