Now You Can Put Alexander Wang Through The Rinse Cycle

For his spring 2020 collection, Alexander Wang wanted to pay homage to the American designers who ruled the '90s. “What got me here... who were the pioneers who paved the way for me... American fashion and being born in America has influenced me so much,” the 35-year-old designer told Vogue. “Not just the brands, but what they stood for: strong, unapologetic women.” Now he’s poking fun at the '90s using alexanderwang.t collection' s latest Wash & Go pieces with a late-night style infomercial starring comedian Rickey Thompson