Alexander Wang has long played by his own rules. Drawing inspiration from his gang of New York cool kids, his shows are always buzzing with the energy of the city, whether it's in the form of a robot as the star of his FROW (Sophia was snapped front row in Wang's boxy blazer at his AW19 show) or having models stomp down his catwalks in pigtails and biker boots. Even in times of turbulence he's marching to the beat of his own drum: he's dropped out of the New York Fashion Week schedule to show in June and December instead.
Advertisement
Whatever he turns his hand to has that current of electricity running through it, and now, he's keeping us cool on hot days in the city. Collaborating with Uniqlo on a collection using the Japanese retailer's AIRism technology, Wang is bringing his signature effortlessness to our summer wardrobes, too.
"We first collaborated with Uniqlo in 2008 for a capsule collection and I’ve stayed in touch with Mr Yanai, ever since — he’s always been supportive of the brand and told me to reconnect when I had another idea," said Wang in a statement. "The idea of mixing innerwear and the technology of the Uniqlo fabric felt like the perfect opportunity to jumpstart a new collaboration. Beyond the technology of AIRism, our collection is centred around wearing functional pieces that keep you cool on hot summer days while also feeling and looking great."
The collection sees loose-fitting tees, low-back bodies and scoop-neck crop tops in pastel hues like mint, sky blue and peach. Sports-ready cycling shorts, camisole vests and leggings mean that, come June, there's no need to ditch that spin class (in favour of an after-work Aperol), plus bras and pants mean you'll be as comfy as possible on even the hottest of holidays.
The collection follows Wang's previous partnership with Uniqlo, which focused on the brand's Heattech fabric and kept us snug all winter long. So how should we style the collection? "My favourite pieces are the bike shorts and crop top, and I'll be mixing the items with everyday things like jeans." Just add a cross-body belt bag and some chunky trainers and you've got your festival look sorted.
Advertisement
Alexander Wang has our summer basics covered, giving us everything we need to keep cool on those sweltering summer days.
shop 11 products
Advertisement