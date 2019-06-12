Hollywood has given us many great on-screen duos, but very rarely do they translate to off-screen friendships. Even rarer is when a friendship actually jumps from one franchise to another, but that’s exactly what Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson have done. The two first paired up for Thor: Ragnarok (and later reunited for Avengers: Endgame) and are now starring in another movie together this year, Men In Black: International. Honestly, what have we done to deserve a second dose of the two of them together in 2019?
Whatever it is, let’s keep it up. In Men In Black: International Hemsworth and Thompson play coworkers (or, even more accurate, “friends from work”) and the two start on a jet setting adventure around the globe to try and stop — what else? — some alien invasions. So yes, these two clearly have an MO when it comes to working together on movies, but if it means a constant stream of behind-the-scenes posts and silly interviews from these buds, we’ll take it.
Whether you’ve been shipping Hemsworth and Thompson’s friendship from the very beginning or have now only just discovered it and are looking to fall down a Hempson hole (that’s a name I just coined for the two of them!), here are some of their best social media posts. We stan a beautiful friendship.