Here's Why Gwyneth Paltrow & Her Husband Have Separate Homes

If you’re at all familiar with Gwyneth Paltrow — the actress, singer, businesswoman, and founder behind the Goop empire — it should come as no shock that she’s doing marriage on her own terms. Paltrow wed American Horror Story co-creator and executive producer Brad Falchuk back in September and, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Paltrow shared that Falchuk still has his own home not far from hers, and the couple typically spends three nights a week apart.
“All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” she said, adding that her intimacy teacher, sex expert Michaela Boehm, approved the idea. Boehm thinks it adds “polarity” to the relationship.
Both Paltrow and Falchuk have children from their first marriages and, back in December, Paltrow expressed concerns about pushing their combined total of four children to live together. “With teenage kids, you’ve got to tread lightly,” she told WSJ Magazine. “We are still doing it in our own way.”
Paltrow lives in Los Angeles with her daughter, Apple, and son, Moses. Their family is certainly unconventional — following her 2016 “conscious uncoupling” from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Paltrow has found creative ways to keep her home life fresh. After her marriage to Falchuk, the couple went on a “family honeymoon” with their kids, Martin, and Martin’s girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson. “It was a very modern honeymoon,” she explained, according to The Telegraph. And it worked out for the kids, who “just want to see their parents [together] around the dinner table.”
In The Times, Paltrow gushed further about Martin and Johnson, and said that they’re “totally friends” with her and Falchuk.
The set-up might not be for everyone, but Paltrow definitely seems to know what works when it comes to her blended family.
