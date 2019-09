While Chris Martin is staying quiet about his rumored relationship with Dakota Johnson , the Coldplay singer is ready to talk about a past relationship in his life: Gwyneth Paltrow . The two were married for more than ten years before deciding to "consciously uncouple" in 2014. While their split emphasized their desire to remain close, People reports that Martin opened up about the more difficult aspects of the breakup in the new documentary Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams.