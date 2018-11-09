While Chris Martin is staying quiet about his rumored relationship with Dakota Johnson, the Coldplay singer is ready to talk about a past relationship in his life: Gwyneth Paltrow. The two were married for more than ten years before deciding to "consciously uncouple" in 2014. While their split emphasized their desire to remain close, People reports that Martin opened up about the more difficult aspects of the breakup in the new documentary Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams.
Specifically, the 41-year-old said the divorce made him feel "completely worthless," and his friends were worried about him.
“I was just like, ‘I’m a mess,’ really, because I can’t enjoy the great things around me,” he explains. “I went through a breakup with Gwyneth — listen, I’m never going to moan, I’m grateful for everything, but it was pretty touch and go.”
His former manager, Phil Harvey, said that he would hope for a text from Martin in the mornings just "to know he was okay."
"Your mind can go to the worst case scenario," he said.
Luckily, he's out of that dark space, and Paltrow recently told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that Martin was like her brother.
"We're very familial," she said. "It's nice. It's great."
As for Paltrow, she recently got married to Brad Falchuk, but Martin had to skip the wedding due to a performance at the Global Citizen Festival — with Johnson in the audience.
However, the documentary is about more than just relationships. It takes a broader look at the band's twenty years together. This probably means Johnson won't be making an appearance, but it's worth checking out the film in theaters on November 14 and on Amazon Prime November 16 just in case.
Watch the trailer for the documentary below:
