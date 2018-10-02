A Timeline Of Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's Extremely Low-Key Relationship

While Dakota Johnson put it all out there in her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades Of Grey series, her IRL private life is much more discreet. So discreet, in fact, that things are apparently getting "serious" between her and boyfriend Chris Martin, all without us really knowing anything about them. Neither the actress nor the Coldplay singer have spoken publicly about their relationship to the press, but they've been spotted out and about on many dates and trips as early as October 2017.
While Martin's most famous relationship was his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow, he was then was rumored to be dating another A-lister, Jennifer Lawrence, after his 2014 divorce, as well as British actress Annabelle Wallis. As for Johnson, her relationships have always been under the radar; before Martin, her most high-profile romance was with model and musician Matthew Hitt before their 2016 split.
While some celebrity couples tend to take things a little faster and louder, Johnson and Martin seem content on the quiet life. These days, they appear happier than ever – even if they don't want to share it with the world.
So instead, we will. If you're curious about what's gone down in the couple's apparent relationship until now, ahead is a timeline of all the major moments in this fascinatingly low-key relationship.
“
November 2017
”