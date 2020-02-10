There's a reason drinks are served in glass stemware at fancy dinner parties and not disposable solo cups. Something about glass is just so much classier than plastic. While you might think that level of classiness is relegated to exclusive high-end restaurants, you can actually bring it in to your everyday life. How? By carrying an elegant glass water bottle instead of a regular old plastic one.
Glass water bottles aren't just an eco-friendly alternative to drinking out of single-use plastic. They're also incredibly chic as evidenced by the variety of options we've collected ahead. Take a look to see which posh glass water bottle fits your personal aesthetic and start drinking in classiness every single day.
