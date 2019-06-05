Here Is Donald Trump Trying To Explain His "Nasty" Meghan Markle Comment

While we already knew Meghan Markle would be sitting out Donald Trump's U.K. visit to look after baby Archie, the president still somehow managed to cause some issues with the Duchess. Last week, he was asked about Markle by The Sun, who brought up that the former actress had made disparaging remarks about the president. In response, Trump told the outlet, "I didn't know that she was nasty." Now, he's walking back those words.
According to ABC News, in 2016 Markle described Trump as "divisive" and "misogynistic" and threatened to move to Canada if he were to get elected (I guess becoming a Duchess is just as good). Now, as he's currently on Markle's turf for a royal visit, Trump is trying to wriggle out of his criticism of the royal — first by calling it "fake news" on Twitter, and then by addressing it in an interview with Piers Morgan.
I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019
"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty,'" he tweeted. "Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!"
Anyways, here he is doing exactly that:
So, alongside Morgan, who himself has been repeatedly called out for his own sexist comments, he tried this tactic:
"I wasn't referring to she's nasty, I said she was nasty about me, and essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me," Trump said on Good Morning Britain. "But you know what, she's doing a good job, I hope she enjoys her life."
It's unknown if Markle's views on the president have changed since 2016, but she appears to be making the world a better place on her own while staying out of the political crossfire, talking about women's rights and even breaking off with husband Prince Harry to work on their own charity. Nothing "nasty" about that.
