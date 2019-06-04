The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) held its annual awards event — often called the Oscars of the fashion world — on Monday night in New York City, where Jennifer Lopez was awarded with the prestigious Fashion Icon Award.
J.Lo walked the red carpet wearing a vibrant coral ensemble by Ralph Lauren Collection, a designer who she noted in her speech also hails from The Bronx. Her look included an embellished turtleneck crop top and a matching skirt with an oversized train. Harry Winston jewelry — as well as her massive stunner of an engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez — completed her look.
Also honored at the festivities was none other than Barbie, a fashion icon in her own right. The ubiquitous Mattel doll received the CFDA’s Board of Directors’ Tribute Award for her influence on fashion throughout the last six decades.
Many guests opted for a wide range of looks — some bright and playful, like Winnie Harlow’s purple feathered frock, and others more structured and understated, like Lili Reinhart’s menswear-inspired ensemble. Ahead, we recap some of the best red carpet fashion from the 2019 CFDA Awards.