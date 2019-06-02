Mindy Kaling Set The Record Straight On Her Relationship With BJ Novak

We are definitely among those obsessed with Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak: from co-workers to friends to dating to a dysfunctional on-screen couple (Kelly and Ryan...forever?) then back to friends, it’s tough not to ship the two. Kaling even famously once called Novak “the one who got away.”
“I think it’s nice that people care,” Kaling said when asked about the popular will-they-or-won’t-they perception of her and Novak’s relationship. “I like when people...think it’s more romantic or sparkly or interesting than it is.”
Kaling, a noted fan and student of romantic comedies, definitely knows how exciting it can be to gush over grand gestures and indulge in a little bit of speculative daydreaming about your favorite characters. But in real life, when it comes to real people, relationships grow and evolve — especially longtime relationships like Kaling and Novak’s. They’ve known each other for about 16 years now, Kaling says, and a lot has happened since they first met in their early 20s.
“It’s not that way,” she told CBS, gently shutting down any dating rumors still floating around. “He’s a wonderful friend, he’s the godfather to my daughter, I see him every week, but it isn’t, I think, the thing that people sometimes think it is.”
Kaling also brings up an important point. Close friendships aren’t always glamorized like romantic relationships, but friendships are vital for our happiness and well-being. When you find a good friend, you hold on to them.
“He’s really part of my family,” Kaling said of Novak. “Even though that is less of a sexy characterization of our relationship, I think it’s a deeper and closer one.”
“We do spend a lot of time together,” she added. “It’s a great blessing in my life.”