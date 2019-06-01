The Search For Maleah Davis Continues As Police Make Disturbing Discovery In Arkansas

As police searched for Maleah Davis, the missing four-year-old girl from Houston, on Friday, officials found remains of a child’s body in Arkansas, according to NBC News.
Police have not confirmed that the remains belong Maleah and they are not saying her body has been found. "But do we believe that it’s possibly her? Yes," Houston Police’s executive assistant chief, Troy Finner, said during a press conference. "But can we confirm it right now? No. The main thing is: pray for this family."
Maleah was first reported missing on May 4 by her mother Brittany Bowens’ ex-fiancé, Derion Vence. Vence is now a suspect in the girl’s disappearance. He has since been charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse after police found traces of blood evidence linked to Maleah in the bathroom and hallway of the apartment he shared with Bowens and Maleah.
The family was living in Houston but the search for Maleah led police 320 miles away to Hope, AK, after activist Quanell X, who was acting as Bowens’ spokesperson, visited Vence in jail. Vence reportedly told Quanell X that he dumped Maleah's body there.
"One thing he wanted to make clear to me was [that] what happened to Maleah was an accident, he says it was an accident, And he confessed to me where he dumped the body," Quanell X told a local ABC affiliate. "He said he pulled over in Arkansas, got out of the car, walked off the side of the road, and dumped her body off the side of the road."
Vence reportedly added that he dumped the body “early on,” which means Maleah could have been in Arkansas since he reported her missing. The bag of remains was found in Fulton, AK, 13 miles from Hope.
Maleah was under Vence’s care when she was reported missing. Her mother was out of town at her father’s funeral. (Bowens has since said she and Vence got into a fight before she left and called off the engagement.) On the way to pick up Bowens from the airport, Vence told police he had both Maleah and his one-year-old son in the car. He allegedly pulled over to check for a flat tire, and three men attacked him and knocked him unconscious. When he woke up his son was there, but Maleah was gone. He claims to have gone to a nearby hospital, where he reported the girl and his car, a Nissan Altima, missing. However, surveillance shows Vence getting dropped off in the same car he reported stolen.
The last footage of Maleah was days before she was reported missing. Security footage shows Vence and the girl walking into the apartment on April 30, and Vence carrying multiple bottles of bleach in and out of the apartment and a laundry basket containing a black garbage bag on May 3.
Police are taking the remains back to Texas, where they will complete an autopsy to confirm if they belong to Maleah.
"We are here to make sure that this little angel receives some justice,” Finner said. “And whoever’s responsible, we're going to hold them accountable."
“That’s a little baby — and if it’s not Maleah,” he said, “that's somebody’s child.”