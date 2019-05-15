Search For 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Continues As Mother's Ex-Fiancé's Comments Raise Concern

The search for Houston 4-year-old Maleah Davis, who has been missing since May 4, continues. Her mother Brittany Bowens has said she believes that Maleah is dead and that Bowens' ex-fiancé Derion Vence has harmed her. Vence has been charged in connection with the disappearance, as blood evidence linked to Maleah was found in the apartment he shared with Bowens and Maleah, and is currently being held in jail.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the search crews focused on Rosharon, TX, where Vence reportedly used to work a mail route. Crews followed a tip to a "haunted" house in Rosharon on Tuesday afternoon.
Tim Miller with Texas EquuSearch told reporters that about a year ago, Vence made a disturbing comment to his mother-in-law. "He actually said to his mother-in-law a year ago, he said, 'Man, if I ever killed anybody, I've got some places down in Rosharon where they'd never find the body,'" Miller said. Miller reportedly called Bowens to confirm the comment and she said it was true.
Miller said that crews might suspend their search until a more substantive clue turns up. "It is frustrating. We've been here before with other cases," Miller said. "We're trying to evaluate what to do after today. We're seriously flirting with the idea of suspending the search at the end of the day. We're hoping some new information comes in."
He added that his team won't quit until they find Maleah. "It's heartbreaking," he said. "We're human. I wish we weren't. I wish we didn't have feelings. Unfortunately, we do. I don't want our emotions to get in the way. At times, that happens. God bless her. We're not going to quit. We may suspend, but we'll never quit."
The police is asking anyone with information on this case to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.
