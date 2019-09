4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Has Been Missing For A Week — & Now Her Mother Has A Shocking Claim

Last Friday, Derion Vence was reportedly on his way to pick up Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, who was out of town seeing family, from the George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Maleah and his one-year-old son were in the car when he pulled over to check a possible flat tire. It was then that Vence claims three Hispanic men attacked him around 9 p.m. CT, knocking him unconscious. According to Vence’s initial report to the police, he blacked out until 6 p.m. Saturday. When he regained consciousness, he was in Sugar Land, TX, just over 40 miles away from the airport. His son was with him, but Maleah was gone . Vence sought medical attention at a nearby hospital four hours later where he reported her missing. He also reported his car, a Nissan Altima, stolen.