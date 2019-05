"It's About Free Will": 3 Conservative Women On Why They're Pro-Choice

Stone, who still organizes with Republicans for Choice, said that her advocacy has been met with mixed responses from members of the party. She said that many people came up to her and whispered “thank you” when she founded the organization, “since they felt the same [way] but were afraid to say so in public." However, taking a public pro-choice stance as a conservative woman wasn’t always welcomed with open arms. “In 1992, I had to have an armed guard with me at the [Republican] Convention because of death threats,” Stone told Refinery29. “As time went on, though, they saw we were not out to destroy the party, but to hold it accountable to its roots.” Stone argues that being pro-choice is actually “the more consistent conservative position,” citing the commonly misattributed quote, “The best government is that which governs least.”