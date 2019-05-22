An Interview With An Asian Student At Stuyvesant High School

Well, I was born here, but my parents were born in Bangladesh. Most of us at Stuy are first generation — like 70%. That’s especially true for Asians. My mom definitely cares more about me having my grades up than me having fun, having more friends, or being in different clubs. I can do all that if I maintain a 93+ average. My best friend, he’s white squared — like 4th-generation white — and he literally has a below 90 average, and his parents are like ‘Life will take you where it’ll take you. Just relax. You don't have to worry about what you want to do for college.' It's like how? How is that fair? If I was a parent, that'd be the kind of parent I'd be. I'd be supporting — as long as he has fun, and he gets his homework done, and isn't a bad kid. That’s how it should be.