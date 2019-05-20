The Yeehaw Agenda is showing no signs of slowing down, and in many ways, we have Lil Nas X to thank for that. Although his infectious hit "Old Town Road" first debuted in 2018, he's still, well, riding the wave 'till he can't no more. Thanks to the rapper's latest partnership, something special happens when you actually do wear Wrangler on your booty.
On Monday, legacy denim brand Wrangler announced its collaboration with Lil Nas X and Columbia Records to release behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the music video for the first time ever, with the footage actually playing on a pair of jeans. It gives new meaning to Lil Nas X's iconic lyrics "Wrangler on my booty."
“As an iconic brand in fashion, we have shown up in music, film and popular culture for decades, but this is the first time our jeans are actually the key to unlocking a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a chart-topping hit,” said Jenni Broyles, VP/GM, Wrangler North America said in a press release. “We’re incredibly excited about the success of ‘Old Town Road’ and our partnership with Lil Nas X. It is another great example of the power music – and in our case, fashion – has to unite and inspire us all.”
So here is how this works. Visit the website WranglerOnMyBooty.com on your phone, grab your favorite pair of Wrangler jeans, and tap the "scan booty" option on the website. The app will need to access your camera. Line up your jeans' back pocket with the box on the site so it can scan and wait for it to recognize the pants. You'll know the scan was successful when it says "Booty Found." Finally, the exclusive BTS footage will play.
The new activation happens to coincide with a Lil Nas X clothing collection, so you too can dress like a cowboy riding down the Old Town Road. Select pieces of the limited collection are available now for men and women for $39-$149 exclusively on Wrangler.com/Booty.
Even though one particular style has already sold out — speaking to the collection's popularity — there are certain people who are upset with the partnership.
"Can’t believe @wrangler stooped to that level, stop trying to conform and stay loyal to your roots," one Instagram user wrote under the post announcing the collection. "Please tell us this isnt true we understand you gotta make money some how but these musicians are gonna hurt wrangler like the rappers that hurt carhartt last thing i wanna do is pay $60 for a pair of pants that have always cost me $22.79," someone else commented.
It didn't take long for customers to defend Wrangler in the comments. "Love it, great way to capitalize on the momentum! It’s nice to diversify every now and then. Where can we buy these special editions?" one comment read. "Amazing‼️ I love it who ever thought of this was genius. Based on these comments, you all clearly needed to expand your reach long ago. You shouldn’t have to keep explaining to disgruntled customers that this is a limited collection. They have had their way for long enough! It’s time that more brands become culturally diverse while still upholding their original principles. Yet again thank you for this; it was much needed," another person wrote.
Wranglers on all booties, indeed.
