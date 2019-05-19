The Game Of Thrones Props That The Cast Took From The Show Feel Very Telling

We all know that pilfering supplies from the office is totally uncool, but if it’s your last day of work, who’s going to notice a missing roll of Scotch tape? For the cast of Game of Thrones, their office supplies are keepsakes from a history-defining television show. Who could expect them to keep their hands to themselves? GoT actors revealed the props and costume accessories that they were given from the set or outright stole for themselves.
Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, told Good Morning America that she kept the costume corset she had worn for almost the entire series. Turner explained that she has a love-hate relationship with that corset. “I hated wearing it so much, but it’s the only thing that stayed with me throughout the show,” she said. Turner also kept a scroll that she described a “spoiler” from one of the last episodes. We’re not exactly which scroll she’s referring to, but we suspect it’s the one from season 8, episode 4, “The Last of the Starks,” in which Sansa receives a scroll informing her that Euron Greyjoy killed Rhaegal and captured Missandei.
Speaking of Euron, actor Pilou Asbæk kept a very cool piece of his costume: one of Euron’s rings. “I had this awesome ring they made, and I wanted to have a souvenir,” he told People, before admitting that he should probably return it. Oh well, stealing fancy treasures is in a pirate’s DNA.
Still, some of the props from the set are actual weapons. Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund Giantsbane, was bummed that he couldn’t keep a sword. “I could have killed people if I had it in my home,” he told People, “so they took it away.” Fair enough!
Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm, walked away with a neat memento: a war map piece that represents the Unsullied. “It’s a bit phallic-looking,” he said to People, but at least he was given his gift. Unlike Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos), who admits he jacked everything he could. “I’ve got trucks now unloading the place!” he said. A fitting end for Westeros’ greatest smuggler.
Maisie Williams may forever be associated with Needle, Arya’s sword. But she didn’t get to keep the tiniest, deadliest sword in the Seven Kingdoms. On Good Morning America, she said she got to keep one of Arya’s costume jackets. “It’s like, covered in blood and mud,” she said. “It’s very Game of Thrones.” It’ll pair nicely with her Ned Stark hairstyle. Williams also revealed that she kept Arya’s iron coin that she used to gain passage to Braavos.
Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and explained that he kept a statue of his likeness from the crypts of Winterfell. It now resides in the vegetable garden that he shares with his wife, Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte. Seems like falling in love with each other is the best gift of all from the Game of Thrones set.
