Of course Game of Thrones star Kit Harington chose the latter, when searching for something to deck out his and wife Rose Leslie’s growing vegetable garden. During a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Harington revealed that he snagged the statue in question straight from GoT’s final season set.
Yup. Those statues Jon Snow, Arya, and Sansa Stark come across in the crypt at Winterfell during the season 8 trailers will now be keeping a close watch over Harington and Leslie’s carrots, tomatoes, grapes, and four different types of potatoes.
"[It’s] gonna go in the vegetable patch and it's just gonna say Game of Thrones lines — we're going to attach a little speaker to it,” Harington said. “Winter is coming.”
Creepy or incredibly creative? The jury is still out on that one. But it is an idea you could replicate in your own garden paradise if you’re super committed to the Game of Thrones lifestyle.
If you’re not as fortunate as Harington and Leslie to own a countryside manor in England that can house an extensive, healthy vegetable garden and life-size statue, don’t fret.
Indoor houseplants can be just as beneficial to your health. According to the Royal Horticultural Society, decking out your home in indoor plants can help increase moisture in the air and eliminate dry skin. Add a Jon Snow action figure right beside them and voilà!
Fans still don’t know what role the statues will play in the final season of GoT, or why exactly Jon Snow’s in particular looks so aged. Hopefully the answer will be revealed swiftly when the show returns because we’re dying to know about the statue’s journey pre-potato watch.
Game of Thrones returns for its final season Sunday, April 14 on HBO.
