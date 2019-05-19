SNL’s Leslie Jones Will Not Be A Handmaid For Anti-Abortion White Men

During Saturday night’s season finale of Saturday Night Live, Leslie Jones took on Alabama’s new abortion law.
Jones joined "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che initially dressed as a handmaid from The Handmaid's Tale. After Jost said that he didn’t think the world was there just yet, Jones made a quick costume change, taking off her red cloak to reveal a T-shirt screen-printed with the word “mine” and a downward arrow.
“But this is how it starts,” Jones said. "The next thing you know, I'm at Starbucks and they won't take my credit card because I'm a woman, instead of the regular reason, which is I don't have no money on it.”
Last week, Republican-dominated Alabama passed a bill that makes performing an abortion at any stage of a pregnancy a punishable felony. Other states, including Missouri, are following suit with similar bills of their own, which Jones called a “war on women,” before turning up the heat on the 25 white men who voted in favor of Alabama’s anti-abortion law. She also called out Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for signing the bill into law.
"These look like the mugshots of everyone arrested at a massage parlor," Jones said. “And if any of them had lips, I would tell them to kiss my entire ass. You can't control women because — I don't know if y'all heard — but women are the same as humans.”
Jones’ remarks may have been comical at times, but she it very clear that to anyone out there “scared and confused just know that you’re not alone.” Oh, and in true Leslie Jones fashion she shouted out her favorite show, Game of Thrones, with a spirited "Dracarys!" — the command Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys gives to her dragon to unleash fire.
Fitting, to say the least.
