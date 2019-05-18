Elizabeth Olsen learned that lesson the hard way when she auditioned for the iconic role of Daenerys Targaryen for a little fantasy epic called Game of Thrones some 10 years ago.
It was one of her first auditions early on in her career, Olsen told Vulture. She read from a season 1 monologue and remembers it as “the most awkward audition” she ever had.
“She’s making this speech to thousands of people about how she’s their queen,” Olsen said. “They didn’t know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, ‘Bad audition story,’ that’s one I remember.”
The idea of Khaleesi with an American accent aside, it was ultimately probably a good thing that Olsen didn’t book the gig. The extensive Game of Thrones filming schedule could have easily conflicted with shoots for 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, where Olsen made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Scarlet Witch, one of the most powerful Avengers in the franchise. She is also starring as Scarlet Witch in an upcoming television series for Disney’s new streaming service.
As a self-professed Game of Thrones fan, Olsen has nothing but admiration for the team behind this massive show, including Emilia Clarke as a spot-on Daenerys and Kit Harington as brooding hero Jon Snow. (“I’m just so deep in Game of Thrones that all I can think about is Kit Harington,” Olsen told Vulture — which, same. “I mean, he’s just brainwashed me.”)
It also means that, just like the rest of us, Olsen will likely be tuning in this weekend to see how the show will officially wrap up its colossal eight-year journey. The highly anticipated Game of Thrones series finale airs Sunday, May 19 on HBO — and no spoilers, please.
