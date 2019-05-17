In September 2012, a photo of a cat with a displeased facial expression made rounds on Reddit. The cat in the photo was Tardar Sauce, and her "grumpy" facial expression was the result of an underbite and feline dwarfism. The image went viral, and Tardar became an overnight sensation.
In the several years since, Tardar Sauce (who is more commonly known as "Grumpy Cat") and her perma-frown became an internet staple. She was the subject of countless memes. And on May 14, 2019, at the age of just seven, she died.
"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome," Grumpy's family wrote in an Instagram post on May 17. "She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha."
Advertisement
Grumpy Cat's death has shocked millions around the world, and her death was trending on Twitter the morning of the announcement.
This shockwave isn't surprising, given that Grumpy had amassed 1.5 million Twitter followers and another 2.5 million followers on Instagram during her time as reining queen of grumpiness. Grumpy Cat was one of the very first internet-famous pets, and reportedly earned her owner nearly $100 million throughout her lifetime.
But more than just money, Grumpy's frown has made millions of people around the world happy, and her memory will likely live on in memes and viral content for a long time. Here are some of her all-time best memes:
My all time favourite Grumpy Cat meme! Best cat ever 🐈 #RIP pic.twitter.com/PUHqR2dQ73— Valentina (@ValentinaLSA) May 17, 2019
"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world — even when times were tough," Grumpy's family wrote on Instagram. "Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."
Rest in peace, Grumpy.
Advertisement