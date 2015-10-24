President Obama may have found the best way to mock the opposition: Evoking Grumpy Cat.
At the Democratic Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington, D.C., on Friday, the President channeled the popular cat with a permanent frown to talk about the Republican attitude toward America, which he says is less than stellar these days, according to Time.
“Why is it that Republican politicians are so down on America?” he asked the crowd. “Have you noticed that? I mean they are, they are gloomy. They’re like Grumpy Cat.”
And with that, the President showed off his best unimpressed facial expression, to a round of applause. “Everything’s terrible according to them,” he said. “We’re doomed.”
According to ABC News, President Obama went on to say that the Republican presidential candidates have created an “entire separate reality,” and have resorted to making stuff up, "because they don’t have a record to run on."
“It’s like the twilight zone, and according to their story, their narrative, everything was terrific back in 2008 — when unemployment was skyrocketing, and uninsured rates were rising, and folks were losing their homes and their jobs, and we were engaged in two wars, and Bin Laden was still at large,” he said. “If you were listening to them, those were like the good old days, the golden years, and then I came in and the Democrats came in — but according to them, that’s when everything all went to heck.”
Obama did praise his own party's candidates, saying that though they did not agree on everything during their debate, they didn't play fast and loose with the facts.
"It was logical and civil and people didn’t agree with everything, but they weren’t just saying crazy stuff," he said. "It made me proud, because it said we’ve got a party that’s inclusive and wants everybody to join and get involved, and showed that we can disagree without being disagreeable.”
