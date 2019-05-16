Sarah Jessica Parker Publicly Slams Tabloid For Repeatedly Publishing "Untrue, Disgraceful Nonsense"

"As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," Parker wrote, before adding: "Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home."