Sarah Jessica Parker Publicly Slams Tabloid For Repeatedly Publishing "Untrue, Disgraceful Nonsense"
When it comes to rumors about her two-decades long marriage, Sex and the City star and fashion mogul Sarah Jessica Parker wants the world to know that what's in the pages of The National Enquirer is pure fiction.
SJP and her husband Matthew Broderick have been through the wringer, with gossip about alleged infidelity and a pending divorce padding the pages of many a tabloid. Clearly, the rumors hurt Parker — so much so that she decided to clap back at The National Enquirer after they requested her comment on a story about her fighting with her husband on vacation in London, where Broderick is acting in a West End production of The Starry Messenger.
Parker took to Instagram to share a request for comment from the National Enquirer on a story in which "Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were caught on camera in a screaming match." The note goes on to say that "witnesses were stunned" to see the pair fight "just days before their 22nd wedding anniversary." Per the email, the argument "started over dinner" and then "spilled out onto the street," all over how much time Broderick is reportedly spending in London.
In the comment of her Instagram post, Parker shamed the tabloid, calling it more of the "same, untrue, disgraceful nonsense."
"As usual, days ahead of our anniversary on May 19th, The National Enquirer is making its annual best effort to fabricate and undermine, this time a blissful 4 days with my husband in London. There was no 'screaming match' as alleged in a restaurant or on the street, nor was there a confrontation as alleged about his time in London. My children and I are enormously proud of the work he is doing," Parker wrote, before adding: "Hey National Enquirer and your sister publications, why not celebrate a marriage of 22 years and relationship of 27 years? Because, despite your endless harassment and wasted ink, we are nearing 3 decades of love, commitment, respect, family and home."
In their own words, Parker and Broderick have only publicly ever shared the kindest of comments about one another.
"I love Matthew Broderick," Parker shared in Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love."
Last year, on their wedding anniversary, Parker shared a sweet throwback pic of her and her hubby.
