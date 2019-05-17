The Sun Is Also A Star Has The Best Movie Soundtrack Of The Year

Music is the catalyst for the whirlwind romance in the new movie The Sun Is Also a Star, out May 17. Natasha (Yara Shahidi) gets lost in the blaring music coming out of her big pink headphones and doesn't hear the car headed toward her. Daniel (Charles Melton) pulls her out of the way just in time — but her headphones break.
So, the music Natasha would've listened to on her own instead becomes the soundtrack for their love story, for a magical summer day in New York City. This ensuing collection, which features a propulsive mix of bubbly songs from around the world, is simply incredible.
Unfortunately, the movie's version of "Crimson and Clover" as sung by Charles Melton's zoomed-in face in a dim karaoke room has yet to become a single. When that is released, it will be top the charts. For now, here are all the songs in The Sun Is Also a Star — practically ready-made for parties and workouts.