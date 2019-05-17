All Your Campbell Questions After The Society Season 1, Answered

Despite how much most viewers loathe Campbell, he has to get credit for how easily he can manipulate some of the teens in New Ham who all know they shouldn’t trust him. He plays on their fears and their desires to persuade them into believing what he wants is actually want they want for themselves. In episode 10, he is able to get Harry and Lexie (Grace Victoria Cox) elected as co-governors after he convinces them to lead a coup against Allie and Will. He also tricks the Guard into turning on Allie and is the reason she and Will are locked up and resented by the town at the end of season. Campbell feeds on chaos and he gets just that.