These Are The Highest-Paying Jobs For 2019 College Graduates

Graduation season is right around the corner, and if you're getting ready to cross the stage to a new chapter of adulthood, then you may also be looking for a job.
This time of year is rife with opportunities. According to Glassdoor, summertime tends to be one of the best times to find a job — not because there are more available, but because fewer people tend to be looking.
So, if you find yourself pondering what life after graduation will be like, then look no further. Job searching can be tiresome — whether it's sifting through tons of job postings or revamping your résumé and cover letter — so why not go after the jobs with the highest salaries?
Glassdoor has just released a 2019 report of the 25 highest paying entry-level jobs in the United States. Though many of the jobs in the top ten are concentrated in the tech sector, there are gigs from several different industries in the overall list.
Life after graduation is tough enough. From managing your finances to figuring out how to tackle any student loan debt you may have, finding a stable job that pays well is a great way to kick things off.
Ahead, we take a look at the top ten jobs on Glassdoor's list (for the full list, see here). And remember: You may be new to the workforce, but entry-level job offers are still up for negotiation.
1. Data Scientist
Median Annual Base Salary: $95,000
Jobs available at companies including Salesforce, John Deere, AT&T, Campbell Soup Company, Intel, and more.
2. Software Engineer
Median Annual Base Salary: $90,000
Jobs available at companies including Warner Bros., Nokia, Boeing, TESLA, Electronic Arts, and more.
3. Product Manager
Median Annual Base Salary: $89,000
Jobs available at companies including Porsche, Lowe's, NFL, Fujitsu, Kia Motors, and more.
4. Investment Banking Analyst
Median Annual Base Salary: $85,000
Jobs available at companies including Citibank, Porsche, The Corcoran Group, Siemens, New York Life, and more.
5. Product Designer
Median Annual Base Salary: $85,000
Jobs available at companies including the Walt Disney Company, Marvel Entertainment, Fruit of the Loom, Microsoft, Garmin, and more.
6. UX Designer
Median Annual Base Salary: $73,000
Jobs available at companies including Siemens, ADP, Red Spark, Honeywell, eXcell, and more.
7. Implementation Consultant
Median Annual Base Salary: $72,000
Jobs available at companies including IBM, Siemens, Accuity, Porsche, Boeing, and more.
8. Java Developer
Median Annual Base Salary: $72,000
Jobs available at companies including Warner Bros., Verizon, Thoughtworks, MyVest, Vanguard, and more.
9. Systems Engineer
Median Annual Base Salary: $70,000
Jobs available at companies including Bose, Lenovo, Intel, United States Olympic Committee, Boeing, and more.
10. Software Developer
Median Annual Base Salary: $68,600
Jobs available at companies including Uber, American Airlines, Nokia, Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Boeing.
