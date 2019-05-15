Story from Work & Money

These Are The Highest-Paying Jobs For 2019 College Graduates

Ludmila Leiva
Photographed by Franey Miller.
Graduation season is right around the corner, and if you're getting ready to cross the stage to a new chapter of adulthood, then you may also be looking for a job.
This time of year is rife with opportunities. According to Glassdoor, summertime tends to be one of the best times to find a job — not because there are more available, but because fewer people tend to be looking.
So, if you find yourself pondering what life after graduation will be like, then look no further. Job searching can be tiresome — whether it's sifting through tons of job postings or revamping your résumé and cover letter — so why not go after the jobs with the highest salaries?
Advertisement
Related Stories
Are Today's College Grads Just Winging It?
Can You Afford Graduate School?
The Best Captions For Your Graduation Instas
Glassdoor has just released a 2019 report of the 25 highest paying entry-level jobs in the United States. Though many of the jobs in the top ten are concentrated in the tech sector, there are gigs from several different industries in the overall list.
Life after graduation is tough enough. From managing your finances to figuring out how to tackle any student loan debt you may have, finding a stable job that pays well is a great way to kick things off.
Ahead, we take a look at the top ten jobs on Glassdoor's list (for the full list, see here). And remember: You may be new to the workforce, but entry-level job offers are still up for negotiation.
DashDividers_1_500x100

1. Data Scientist

Median Annual Base Salary: $95,000
Jobs available at companies including Salesforce, John Deere, AT&T, Campbell Soup Company, Intel, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

2. Software Engineer

Median Annual Base Salary: $90,000
Jobs available at companies including Warner Bros., Nokia, Boeing, TESLA, Electronic Arts, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

3. Product Manager

Median Annual Base Salary: $89,000
Jobs available at companies including Porsche, Lowe's, NFL, Fujitsu, Kia Motors, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

4. Investment Banking Analyst

Median Annual Base Salary: $85,000
Jobs available at companies including Citibank, Porsche, The Corcoran Group, Siemens, New York Life, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

5. Product Designer

Median Annual Base Salary: $85,000
Advertisement
Jobs available at companies including the Walt Disney Company, Marvel Entertainment, Fruit of the Loom, Microsoft, Garmin, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

6. UX Designer

Median Annual Base Salary: $73,000
Jobs available at companies including Siemens, ADP, Red Spark, Honeywell, eXcell, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

7. Implementation Consultant

Median Annual Base Salary: $72,000
Jobs available at companies including IBM, Siemens, Accuity, Porsche, Boeing, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

8. Java Developer

Median Annual Base Salary: $72,000
Jobs available at companies including Warner Bros., Verizon, Thoughtworks, MyVest, Vanguard, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

9. Systems Engineer

Median Annual Base Salary: $70,000
Jobs available at companies including Bose, Lenovo, Intel, United States Olympic Committee, Boeing, and more.
Open Entry-level Jobs

10. Software Developer

Median Annual Base Salary: $68,600
Jobs available at companies including Uber, American Airlines, Nokia, Nasa Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Boeing.
Open Entry-level Jobs
Advertisement

More from Work & Money