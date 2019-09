This Saturday, Saturday Night Live with first-time host Emma Thompson aired a sketch entitled “ Beauty and the Beast ” that entails a skewering of dudebro gym rats in the form of Beck Bennett as the Beast. And he’s revealed to be the douchebag he truly always has been (see also: listening to 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” while he works out, holding his gym equipment hostage in the basement for 10 years, and talking about his juicy thigh meat). He’s exposed by new magical gym equipment in front of a shocked and disappointed Belle (Cecily Strong).