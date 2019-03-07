The first teaser for Mindy Kaling's Late Night is here and Miranda Priestly is shaking in her Louboutins. The film, written by, and starring Kaling, and directed by Nisha Ganatra, is already serving up some obvious Devil Wears Prada parallels. Rude boss? Check. Young writer desperate to make it? Check. Beautiful blazers you'll want to steal? Check.
Emma Thompson plays Katherine Newbury, a late-night talk show host on the verge of losing her top job because of plummeting ratings. In an effort to rebound, she hires Molly (Kaling), as the only woman of color in an all-white, male writer's room. And based on the teaser, we're in for one hell of a ride.
"What exactly is wrong with my bits?" the brash, often offensive Katherine asks Molly at one point in the two-minute video.
"You're a little old and a little white," she bluntly replies.
Late Night made history at Sundance when Amazon bought the distribution rights for $13 million, the largest deal for U.S.-only distribution to ever come out of the festival — an even more significant achievement for a film helmed by two women of color.
John Lithgow, John Early, Hugh Dancy, Reid Scott, and Paul Walter Hauser also co-star in the film, which hits theaters June 7. Watch the full teaser below:
